Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that it has voluntarily prepaid the outstanding balance of its IH 2018-1 securitization.

The IH 2018-1 securitization had an outstanding principal balance of $560 million as of September 30, 2022, and a fully-extended maturity date of March 9, 2025. The Company prepaid the IH 2018-1 securitization after drawing the remaining $575 million available under its $725 million unsecured delayed draw term loan that it entered into in June 2022 (the “Term Loan”). As previously disclosed, the Term Loan matures in June 2029 and bears interest at rates based on the Company’s senior unsecured credit rating, which currently equates to an interest rate of Adjusted Term SOFR plus 124 basis points.

With the prepayment of IH 2018-1, the Company’s earliest debt maturity is now 2026, and on a pro forma basis as of September 30, 2022, approximately 83 percent of the Company’s wholly-owned properties are unencumbered and over 99 percent of the Company’s debt remains at fixed or swapped to fixed rates.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Forward Looking Statements

