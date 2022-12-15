Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on January 6, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2022.

This dividend will be the 399th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.

About Caleres

Caleres is global footwear company with a dynamic and growing portfolio of authentic footwear brands built on deep consumer insights, including Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. Our products are available in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005852/en/

