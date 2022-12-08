F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Declares Inaugural Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 8, 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) ("F&G" or "the Company"), a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an inaugural quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, pursuant to the previously announced dividend program in which the Company intends to pay quarterly cash dividends on its common stock at an initial aggregate amount of approximately $100 million per year. The dividend will be payable January 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of January 17, 2023.

Chris Blunt, President and Chief Executive Officer of F&G stated, "Our decision to pay our inaugural cash dividend demonstrates not only the underlying strength in our business but also our commitment to creating value for our shareholders. Looking forward, we will continue to balance our capital allocation strategy as we focus on driving growth while also returning a steady stream of cash flow to our shareholders."

F&G intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends with all future dividend payments subject to quarterly review and approval by its Board of Directors and any required regulatory approvals, based on the Company's view of the prevailing and prospective macroeconomic conditions, regulatory landscape and business performance. The Company will announce the record date and payment date for each future dividend following completion of the relevant fiscal quarter and expects future dividends to be paid in the third month of each subsequent quarter.

About F&G

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

Contact:
Lisa Foxworthy-Parker
SVP of Investor & External Relations
515.330.3307
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH59316&sd=2022-12-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fg-annuities--life-inc-declares-inaugural-quarterly-cash-dividend-301698489.html

SOURCE F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH59316&Transmission_Id=202212081615PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH59316&DateId=20221208
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.