Collins Aerospace to deliver new spacesuits to NASA for International Space Station missions

1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec. 8, 2022

Described as the world's smallest spacecraft, new suits are designed by astronauts for astronauts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on more than 50 years of experience developing spacesuits for NASA, Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, along with its partners ILC Dover and Oceaneering, was awarded a contract to design, develop and demonstrate the next-generation spacesuit for the International Space Station. This is Collins' first task order under NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services, or xEVAS, contract which was awarded in May 2022.

"Our next-generation spacesuit was built by astronauts for astronauts, continuing Collins' long-standing legacy as a trusted partner of NASA's human space exploration," said Dave McClure, vice president and general manager, ISR & Space Solutions with Collins Aerospace. "Collins' advanced spacesuit technology will be used on the International Space Station and we're prepared to continue keeping astronauts safe, connected and ready—no matter the mission."

Collins' next-generation spacesuit contains everything an astronaut needs to survive in the vacuum of space. Made up of more than 18,000 parts and with an interior volume the size of a small refrigerator, the suit provides oxygen, CO2 removal, electrical power, hydration, ventilation, thermal control and communications.

"ILC Dover is proud to be working with a world class team to design and manufacture the next generation of spacesuits for the ISS," said Corey Walker, CEO of ILC Dover. "Leveraging our decades of experience engineering the pressure garments for the Apollo missions and the ISS, our latest spacesuits will have the ability to be outfitted for missions from the ISS to the lunar surface and beyond."

Collins' next-generation suit is lighter weight and lower volume to improve astronaut efficiency, range of motion and comfort. Designed to fit nearly any body type, it also has an open architecture design which allows the suit to be easily modified as missions change or become more advanced.

"We are extremely excited and proud to be part of the Collins team, helping to successfully develop and deploy critical US EVA space exploration capability," said Phil Beierl, senior vice president, Aerospace and Defense Technologies, Oceaneering. "Our staff brings outstanding spacesuit systems engineering and integration expertise to this task. We look forward to leveraging our portable life support and pressure garment subsystem technologies, as well as our crew training and mission operations knowledge to support the Collins team."

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the extensive capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and broad expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With 195,000 employees and four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About ILC Dover
ILC Dover is a world-leader in the innovative design and production of space exploration technology including spacesuits, space habitats and inflatable landing systems. The company's spacesuits have been worn during more than 250 space flights, six Moon landings, and over 3,000 hours of spacewalks without a single failure. ILC Dover has developed two commercial suits, Sol™, a Launch, Entry, and Abort (LEA) suit, and Astro™, a Extravehicular Activity (EVA) and Planetary Exploration suit. Our customers will attest to our relentless dedication to high value products, advanced technology, and responsive service, as our visionary solutions have improved efficiency while safeguarding people, product, and infrastructure in hazardous conditions through flexible protective solutions since 1947. For more information on ILC Dover, please visit www.ilcdover.com.

About Oceaneering
Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions across several industries. Oceaneering Space Systems, a business within Oceaneering's Aerospace and Defense Technologies segment, is a leader in specialized engineering for harsh environments from sea to space. We complete turnkey design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing and sustaining engineering for space-based robotics and automation, satellite servicing tools and equipment, human space flight systems and thermal protection systems. Our diverse engineering experience and precision manufacturing capabilities enable us to deliver product quality and mission assurance while maintaining an uncompromised focus on safety.
For more information on Oceaneering Space Systems, please visit www.oceaneering.com/oss

