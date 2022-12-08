Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

NOVATO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022

NOVATO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: HNNA) today announced that Kiera Newton has been named to the Company's Board of Directors and as the new Chair to the Audit Committee. Ms. Newton is an excellent complement to the board with her extensive financial background and detailed knowledge of the industry. Ms. Newton has more than seven years of public accounting audit experience to draw from in her role as a Director and Audit Committee Chair.

In conjunction with Ms. Newton's appointment to the Board of Directors, she is transitioning out of her current role as the founding member of the Company's Advisory Committee. Additionally, the following three current directors are transitioning to serve on the Company's Advisory Committee: Daniel B. Steadman, EVP of Hennessy Advisors, Inc., Daniel G. Libarle, and Rodger D. Offenbach.

"Kiera is a wonderful addition to our Board," said Neil Hennessy, the Company's Chairman and CEO. "Her deep understanding of Hennessy Advisors as well as her high level of financial literacy will undoubtedly benefit our Board and our shareholders in many ways," he continued.

"It is with great pride that I further announce that Kiera's addition to the Board of Directors allows three of our existing directors the ability to transition to a more limited advisory role," said Teresa Nilsen, the Company's President and COO. "Dan Steadman, Dan Libarle, and Rodger Offenbach are ready to provide mentorship and guidance from their new positions on the Advisory Committee," she added.

Ms. Newton will join the Board as the eighth director and fifth independent director, and she will serve the Company's shareholders alongside Neil Hennessy, Teresa M. Nilsen, and Brian A. Hennessy, as well as independent directors Henry C. Hansel, Lydia Knight-O'Riordan, Susan Weber Pomilia, and Thomas L. Seavey.

About Hennessy Advisors, Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is a publicly traded investment manager offering a broad range of domestic equity, multi-asset, and sector and specialty funds. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is committed to providing superior service to shareholders and employing a consistent and disciplined approach to investing based on a buy‑and‑hold philosophy that rejects the idea of market timing.

