W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.065 per Share

1 hours ago
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.065 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.26 per share. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $22 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally critical commercial real estate that includes 1,428 net lease properties covering approximately 175 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties as of September 30, 2022. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.
www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
1 (212) 492-1110
[email protected]

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
1 (212) 492-8920
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1 (212) 492-1166
[email protected]

