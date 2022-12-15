Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Iris Energy Limited (“Iris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IREN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or about November 17, 2021, Iris conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 8.27 million ordinary shares at $28 per share.

On November 2, 2022, Iris disclosed that “[c]ertain equipment (i.e., Bitcoin miners) owned by [Non-Recourse SPV 2 and Non-Recourse SPV 3] currently produce insufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations, and have a current market value well below the principal amount of the relevant loans” and that “[r]estructuring discussions with the lender remain ongoing.”

On this news, Iris’s stock price fell $0.51, or 15%, to close at $2.88 per share on November 2, 2022 – 89.7% less than the original IPO price – thereby injuring investors.

