1). Ecological Solutions - VRM BioLogik Group (VRM) presentation by Ken Bellamy, Founder, and Kellie Walters, CEO.

2). American Made Product - American Rebel, Inc.’s ( AREB) ($AREB) interview with Andy Ross, Chairman and CEO.

3). Business Finance Firm – Coastal Kapital, LLC’s interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder.

4). Corporate Law Firm – Anthony L.G., PLLC’s interviews Laura Anthony, Founding Partner, and The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) CEO, Tony Raynor.

5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

VRM BioLogik Group’s Founder, Ken Bellamy, and CEO, Kellie Walters present on New to The Street their Australian Company’s ecological HumiSoil product . Ken explains the science behind the HumiSoil and how the organic conversion of matter and elements occurs. It took the Company over 30 years to develop and deploy the product. Ken explains the chemistry that occurs during the ground swell process which creates humus and how that creates more humus. VRM took the naturally occurring processes of decomposition of organic matter and enhanced the speed. The science involved effectively and timely increases the cycle of organic breakdown to rebuilding nutrient content in soil. A key catalyst is water; you cannot create viable healthy soils without water. VRM BioLogik’s hydrosynthesis technology is a hydrogen oxidation process that retains and increases water content in soil. Kellie Walter, CEO explains the Company’s XRL8 biological fertilizer which enhances the nutrient and carbon content of soils. Kellie explains that farmers can enhance crop yields without adding to their carbon footprint, shipping in fertilizers and other composites. For a very affordable and sustainable outcome, HumiSoil and XRL8 can increase crop yields and retain vital nutrients and moisture in soils. VRM BioLogik Group’s mission is to restore topsoil’s water content and nutrition for 25% of the globe’s arable lands. The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group (VRM), are in collaboration to bring VRM’s HumiSoil product into the US Market. Websites: VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio welcomes Andy Ross, Chairman/CEO of America Rebel, Inc. ( AREB) ($AREB). Inspired by his song “American Rebel,” the Company started in 2015, making American-made safes and concealed carry weapons (CCW) apparel and backpacks. Andy passionately explains the Company’s mission, branded as “America’s Patriotic Brand.” The Company owns eight retail locations selling its products. Additionally, consumers can find products at 400 other retailers and sporting goods stores. The full stand-alone safes are the Company’s flagship product, and along with its CCW apparel/backpacks and weapon lockers, the Company continues to grow. The Company will soon release its e-Bike into the market. American Rebel, Inc. will feature its products at the upcoming SHOT trade show in Las Vegas in January 2023. As a patriotic Company – “Made in America,” – Andy explains that demand is growing for American-made products, and he is excited about the Company’s future. With a strong social media presence, and websites, www.americanrebel.com and www.andyross.com , viewers can learn more about the Company’s mission and products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit America Rebel, Inc . - http://www.americanrebel.com/ .

Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital, LLC is with New to The Street’s TV Hosts Jane King at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Founded in 2007, Coastal Kapital is a non-bank and non-credit report funding source focusing on asset-based lending, working capital needs, equipment leasing, business loans, merchant processing, and real-estate-backed funding. Kortney explains that they fund a business not on a credit score or data driven targets as banks do but look at the whole operation looking for money. The people behind a business are key to success, and if those business owners are sincerely committed to their operations, then most likely Coastal Kapital will fund them. Banks will not offer start-ups and those with past credit problems funds, but banks refer those clients to Coastal. Funding can occur for most asset purchases if the asset isn’t a vehicle with many miles. Banks will not look at assets over 10-years old, Coastal will and offers a direct private purchase service for clients buying assets in a 3rd party transaction. 3rd party transactions are immediate without waiting for a manufacturer to produce and deliver which can takes weeks to month. Coastal Kapital, LLC is a growing national entity, and it offers clients not just capital sources but helps their clients with marketing and advertisements. Coast Kapital, LLC continues to grow regardless of the current macroeconomic conditions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Coastal Kapital, LLC - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King welcomes corporate and securities attorney, Laura Anthony from the firm, Anthony L.G., PLLC . As a founding partner, Laura for over 23 years offers legal services for both public and private corporations. She hosts podcasts, blogs, and writes articles covering the many facets of corporate and securities law. The firm with their experienced legal team provides many services to small and midsize companies. Laura tells viewers that her inspiration in becoming a lawyer came to her earlier in her life, determined to help businesses navigate the complexities in rules and regulations that business owners face daily. Having a seasoned legal firm with resources and connections can assist a business as they grow and mature operations. Tony Raynor, CEO of The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a client of Laura Anthony. He explains to viewers the importance of the relationship he and his company have with the firm. SGTM is on a growth trajectory, and Laura is side-by-side with him to assure that legal compliances are in place for SGTM’s continue successes. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Anthony L.G., PLLC - http://www.legalandcompliance.com/ .

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0),joins New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. offers Sekur, a Swiss secure email and messenger communication application available on any mobile device, tablet, and desktop, an end-to-end privacy communication platform. Subscribers can get SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and domain migration services with military-grade cybersecurity protections for reasonable pricing , a complete and affordable cybersecurity solution for individuals and businesses. Alain believes his business model is somewhat recession-resistant because many are concerned about privacy and hack issues prevalent when using free Big-Tech open-source programs. Subscribers are willing to pay fees for cybersecurity, and that is evident in the increase in revenue for the Company. The Company has plenty of Cash-on-Hand, no toxic debt, and reduced operational expenses. Alain anticipates increases in sales in 2023 while reducing costs by about 60%. Throughout 2023, Sekur expects growth from its US B2B partnerships, small - medium business (SMB) subscribers, and sales/marketing growth in Central/Latin America. SekurSend/SekurReply , Chat-by-Invite, SekurMail , and SekurMessenger all contain encrypted platforms, and they even protect recipients who are not Sekur subscribers. Sekur uses no 3rd party technology providers, never asks for phone numbers, does no data mining, never sells data, and controls/owns its servers in Switzerland. All electronic activities are on a closed-loop encrypted system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , and http://www.Sekur.com .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM):

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group :

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM’s agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM’s livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/ .

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. ( AREB) ($AREB):

American Rebel, Inc. ( AREB), through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories and now intends to enter the E-Bike market - www.americanrebel.com .

About Coastal Kapital, LLC :

Coastal Kapital, LLC provides businesses with the capital needed to get a competitive edge, maximizing a company’s profits. Helping companies succeed since 2007, Coastal Kapital account executives with over 14 years of experience have relationships with over 150 different programs. Their clients understand that time equals money, and Coastal Kapital is the one-stop shop for all your financial needs and offers its clients the most innovative programs. They offer equipment leasing, business loans, working capital, merchant processing, collateral asset, and real estate-backed funding, regardless of credit type. Coastal Kapital is a dedicated financial service leader in commercial equipment and asset-based lending and maintains relationships with business owners, vendors, and manufacturers across the US who value partnerships well as integrity - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

About law firm Anthony L.G., PLLC :

Anthony L.G., PLLC is a comprehensive corporate, securities, and business transactional law firm. Their team of experienced attorneys ensure that all aspects of a client’s corporate legal needs are satisfied whether they are completing an initial public offering, follow on offering, private placement, merger or acquisition or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. The firm’s experienced team of corporate and SEC attorneys creates and institutes innovative strategic legal plans to solve unique management and ownership issues. They are problem solvers. Whether the client is a small to mid-size private or publicly-traded company, an entrepreneur with distinctive legal needs, or any corporate officer or director in need of broad-scope legal services, the attorneys of Anthony L.G., PLLC adapt to the particular matter at hand and deliver an exceptional work product in a timely fashion, each time, every time - http://www.legalandcompliance.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at [email protected] or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About New to The Street :

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, “New to The Street," and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

