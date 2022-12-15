HilltopSecurities Releases 2022 High Yield Impact Survey

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently published its second annual High+Yield+Impact+Survey, drawing on the opinions of 110 market professionals to highlight thought leadership on issues driving the High Yield sector.

“I was pleased to see a 25% year-over-year participation increase in the survey, which helped highlight and refine sector trends that we are following,” said HilltopSecurities Head of Municipal Credit Yaffa Rattner.

Insights from the survey include:

  • While 50% of respondents are expecting another increase of 50 basis points on BBB bond yields by July 1, 2023, remaining respondents are split equally between bond yields staying the same or actually decreasing.
  • ESG designation is nice to have according to more than 90% of respondents, but that designation does not carry any tangible value.
  • Senior living, skilled nursing, project finance, and health care, together comprise the sectors that are most concerning, highlighting the financial vulnerability introduced by labor shortages and wage pressures.
  • Respondents are not worried about the impact that working from home might have on revenue streams, nor are they worried about the hotel industry or charter schools.
  • The survey unequivocally projects that COVID-19 will not be an issue in 2023.
  • Investors would like to add exposure to toll road/airport, land secured, and charter school sectors.
  • Investors that participate in land secured transactions are focused on location and value to lien and are increasingly concerned about Colorado land secured credits.
  • The No. 1 issue in High Yield project evaluation is assessment of liquidity and equity followed by management and covenant package, and in the case of project finance, respondents want to see technology that works and equity.

The survey’s respondents included a diverse group of market participants including investors, sell side intermediaries, bankers and advisors, rating analysts, attorneys, insurers, and others. It was conducted from Nov. 7-22.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221208005809r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005809/en/

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.