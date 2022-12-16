Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3AHL) is pleased to report that it has received the 2022 Environmental and Sustainability Excellence Award for its San+Sebastian+mine, located in Durango State, Mexico. The award, given by the American Exploration & Mining Association (AEMA), is in recognition of Hecla’s strong commitment to the highest environmental and sustainability standards.

“Hecla is honored to receive this important award,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., Hecla’s President and CEO. “At each of our sites, Hecla is committed to the safety of our workforce, and mining practices which minimize the impact of our operations on the environment, and respect and support the communities where we live and work. This commitment is underscored by our reclamation activities at San Sebastian where after several years of high-grade production from various open pits, our team was able to restore the land to its prior setting and community use.”

“Hecla’s reclamation activities at San Sebastian, which included filling in the open pits and returning lands to community agricultural use, are a shining example of Hecla’s commitment to a sound environment and fostering sustainability in the communities in which they operate,” said Mark Compton, Executive Director of the AEMA.

Hecla’s San Sebastian mine is a silver and gold project located in Durango State, Mexico. Mining of high-grade ore at San Sebastian was conducted from 2001 to 2005 and again from 2015 to 2020. During the time of production, San Sebastian was one of the highest-grade silver producers in Mexico, producing more than 23.6 million ounces of silver. The district remains highly prospective and Hecla’s exploration activities remain active.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891,Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3A+HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing the Keno Hill mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

Category: Press Release

