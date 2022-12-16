SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. ( NYSE:ARC, Financial) on Thursday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend is payable February 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be January 30, 2023.

ARC provides specialized digital printing and document imaging and scanning services for visual communicators in a diverse range of industries and professions. Today, with more than 140 service centers in North America and in select locations around the world, ARC delights its customers with every image it captures and every document it produces. To find out more, follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

