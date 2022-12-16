New Holland Agriculture Delivers Tractors to Women Farmers in Uganda

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial brand New Holland Agriculture has delivered 20 of its TT4.75 tractors to women farmers in the Soroti and Katakwi districts of Uganda.

Working alongside its local distributor - The Cooper Motor Corporation (CMC) - the brand is helping to progress the agricultural sector and supporting sustainable development within the country.

Significant political leaders were involved in the tractor handovers - namely the Vice President of Uganda, Jessica Alupo. Joining her were the country's Speaker, Deputy Speaker and several Ministers to various associations in the Soroti and Katakwi districts.

In Soroti, Alupo handed over the New Holland tractors to the Teso Widows Development group - an association founded in 2003 with a current membership of over 36,000 widows.

In Katakwi district, the New Holland tractors were received by cooperative societies in the counties of Usuk, Ngariam and Toroma.

This occasion is an indication of CNH Industrial's support for further development in the region. We are solidifying relationships with both the Ugandan authorities and the hard-working women who help sustain the nation's agriculture industry.

About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

