CNH Industrial brand New Holland Agriculture has delivered 20 of its TT4.75 tractors to women farmers in the Soroti and Katakwi districts of Uganda.

Working alongside its local distributor - The Cooper Motor Corporation (CMC) - the brand is helping to progress the agricultural sector and supporting sustainable development within the country.

Significant political leaders were involved in the tractor handovers - namely the Vice President of Uganda, Jessica Alupo. Joining her were the country's Speaker, Deputy Speaker and several Ministers to various associations in the Soroti and Katakwi districts.

In Soroti, Alupo handed over the New Holland tractors to the Teso Widows Development group - an association founded in 2003 with a current membership of over 36,000 widows.

In Katakwi district, the New Holland tractors were received by cooperative societies in the counties of Usuk, Ngariam and Toroma.

This occasion is an indication of CNH Industrial's support for further development in the region. We are solidifying relationships with both the Ugandan authorities and the hard-working women who help sustain the nation's agriculture industry.

