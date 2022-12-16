VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY, OTC PINK:LKMNF, FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") that was held on December 6, 2022. The shareholders approved all resolutions presented in the information circular sent to the Company's shareholders and filed on SEDAR on November 10, 2022 (the "Information Circular").

At the Meeting the shareholders:

Received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 with the comparative statements relating to the previous fiscal period ended October 31, 2020 together with the report of the auditors thereon.

Approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the Directors to set their remuneration.

Set the number of Directors at five (5) for the ensuing year and approved the appointment of the following persons as Directors to serve until the next annual meeting of the shareholders: François Perron, Robert Rosner, Blake Hylands, Shaun Dykes and Roy McDowall.

Approved the adoption of a new rolling stock option plan. The maximum number of common shares which may be issued under the rolling stock option plan is 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital at the date of grant.

Disinterested shareholders also approved the Shares for Services Resolution pursuant to which the Company may issue common shares of the Company to Hubbard Perforaciones Ecuador Cia Ltda, pursuant to a shares for services agreement.

About Lucky Minerals Inc.

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Property.

The Company's Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve contiguous, 550 km2 (55,000 Hectares, or 136,000 Acres) exploration concessions. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"François Perron"

Chief Executive Officer

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

