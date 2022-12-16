The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Rite Aid Corporation (“Rite Aid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RAD) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 29, 2022, Rite Aid announced a $252.2 million charge for the impairment of goodwill related to the Company’s pharmacy benefit management (“PBM”) subsidiary, Elixir. The Company’s CFO further disclosed that the charge was related to “an update to [its] estimate of [new members] for 2023 based on the latest selling season,” and that Rite Aid expected Elixir’s number of new members to decrease.

On this news, Rite Aid’s stock price fell $1.97, or 28%, to close at $5.06 per share on September 29, 2022.

