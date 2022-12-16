Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced that it has sold shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) common stock pursuant to Rule 144 for proceeds of approximately $0.8 billion and, subject to the completion of the Rule 144 sale, a concurrent share repurchase by AmerisourceBergen for proceeds of approximately $0.2 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance’s ownership of AmerisourceBergen’s common stock has decreased from approximately 20 percent to approximately 17 percent.

Proceeds to Walgreens Boots Alliance will be used primarily for debt paydown and the funding of the company’s strategic priorities, including the definitive agreement for VillageMD to acquire Summit Health-CityMD.

The sale has no impact to the long-term partnership between the two companies. Walgreens Boots Alliance remains fully committed to the strategic, mutually beneficial relationship with AmerisourceBergen, which has been a strong and trusted partner since 2013. Chief Operating Officer, International of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Ornella Barra, will continue to serve on AmerisourceBergen’s Board of Directors.

