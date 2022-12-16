Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™, The Next Chapter in Cal Kestis' Saga, Begins on March 17

The galaxy is more dangerous than ever as the next chapter in Cal Kestis’ journey begins. Today at The Game Awards, Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), and Lucasfilm Games revealed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™ will launch on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on March 17, 2023. During the annual awards show, a first look at gameplay was premiered in a new Official Reveal trailer showcasing Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) as a stronger and more experienced Jedi Knight while setting up the threats that await him. The veteran team at Respawn Entertainment is developing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for the latest generation of gaming hardware to deliver action-packed Jedi combat with the deepest exploration and cinematic gameplay in the series.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor evolves the gameplay, story, and exploration from Fallen Order in every way,” said Stig Asmussen, game director, Respawn. “Responsive and powerful combat makes players feel like a true Jedi Knight, with new lightsaber skills and Force abilities that add additional layers of strategy to each enemy encounter, and worlds that are filled with environmental challenges that must be overcome to unveil the mysteries within.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™, as Cal continues to grow as a Jedi and evade the Empire’s constant pursuit. With trusty companion BD-1 by his side, he joins forces with new and old allies to aid him on his quest, including the mercenary Bode Akuna (Noshir Dalal) and former crew member Cere Junda (Debra Wilson). With new traversal options such as an ascension cable to reach new heights and the ability to tame and ride creatures, Cal has many ways to navigate the perils he will face as he explores both familiar and new worlds across the galaxy.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor also introduces numerous combat stances to enhance gameplay, including Dual Lightsabers for lightning fast gameplay and a new Crossguard stance, that brings a measured, but hard-hitting combat option to help Cal defeat threats standing in his way – from Stormtroopers and Imperial Sentry Droids to powerful beings shrouded in mystery.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches in retail and digital storefronts on March 17 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC via the EA app, Steam and Epic Games Store for $69.99. Pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to receive exclusive cosmetic items to outfit Cal with Obi-Wan Kenobi™ inspired “Jedi Survival'' Cosmetic Pack*. Players can also pre-order the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition which unlocks exclusive cosmetic items inspired by Han Solo™, Luke Skywalker™ and R2-D2™. For more information on the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Pre-Order Bonus and Deluxe Edition visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ea.com%2Fgames%2Fstarwars%2Fjedi%2Fjedi-survivor

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2022, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com%2Fnews.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.

