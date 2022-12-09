Sims Limited Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022

– Third consecutive year being recognized for environmental and social responsibility –

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Limited (ASX: SGM), a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy, announced that the company was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for the third consecutive year. Listed companies are recognized for demonstrating a commitment to corporate social responsibility and being leaders in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) practices.

Sims_Limited_Logo.jpg

Our commitment to responsible, transparent operations is critical to achieving our purpose.

Sims Limited is one of 500 companies on the 2023 list that were selected based on publicly available ESG key performance indicators, sustainability reports, and the results of an independent survey of American citizens about their perceptions of companies as it relates to corporate social responsibility. Sims Limited was selected from 2,000 companies in 14 industries and then evaluated for the 2023 ranking.

"Our commitment to responsible, transparent operations is critical to achieving our purpose, create a world without waste, to preserve our planet," said Alistair Field, managing director and chief operating officer of Sims Limited. "We made strong progress against our commitments to cultivate diversity, reduce carbon emissions, and foster a safe environment for our employees and visitors."

In fiscal year 2022, Sims Limited reduced its carbon emissions by 21 percent as compared to FY20 levels and sourced 37 percent of its electricity from renewable sources. The company also achieved its target of having 25 percent of women across the company in leadership roles two years earlier than forecast and marked the lowest recordable injury frequency rate in company history. This year, Sims Limited also committed to the Action Declaration on Climate Policy Engagement, a joint initiative of Corporate Knights and the Global 100 Council.

Sims Limited's entire business model is based in sustainability. Their portfolio of circular businesses are vital to enabling a sustainable, low-carbon future. To learn more about how Sims Limited delivers social, environmental and economic value, visit the company's FY22 Sustainability Reporting Suite.

For the complete 2023 list of America's Most Responsible Companies, visit the Newsweek website.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy that employs 4,400 employees who operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM), and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). The company's purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives them to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF61078&sd=2022-12-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sims-limited-named-one-of-americas-most-responsible-companies-by-newsweek-301698994.html

SOURCE Sims Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF61078&Transmission_Id=202212090034PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF61078&DateId=20221209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.