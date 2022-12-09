Calliditas to host fireside chat with its China commercial partner, Everest Medicines

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") today announced that it will host a fireside chat with its commercial partner Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest") on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022 at 8am Eastern Time (2pm Central European Time, 8pm China Standard Time).

The fireside chat will feature an introduction to Rogers Yongqing Luo, Everest's new CEO, and a presentation from Dr Zhengying Zhu, Everest's Chief Medical Officer, Internal Medicine, who will discuss the IgA nephropathy (IgAN) disease landscape and market in China, the NefIgArd clinical trial, and Everest's strategic plans in the renal space. There will then be a Q&A session.

To register, please click here.

Calliditas entered into a license agreement with Everest to develop and commercialize Nefecon in Greater China and Singapore in IgAN in 2019 and expanded the agreement to include South Korea in March 2022. Everest's New Drug Application (NDA) for Nefecon was accepted for review by the Chinese regulatory authority National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in November 2022.

Marie Galay, IR Manager, Calliditas
Tel.: +44 79 55 12 98 45, email: [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on December 9, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a commercial stage biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product, developed under the name Nefecon, has been granted accelerated approval by the FDA under the trade name TARPEYO® and conditional marketing authorization by the European Commission under the trade name Kinpeygo®. Kinpeygo is being commercialized in the European Union Member States by Calliditas' partner, STADA Arzneimittel AG. Additionally, Calliditas is conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in head and neck cancer with its NOX inhibitor product candidate, setanaxib. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT).

