Political stability and increasing awareness of climate change to drive RE investment and growth

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Samaiden Group Berhad, a renewable energy (RE) specialist principally involved in engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and power plants, reported that shareholders have passed all resolutions at the 3rd AGM held today.


Group Managing Director of Samaiden, Ir. Chow Pui Hee


Among the resolutions passed were the re-election of Lim Poh Seong and Fong Yeng Foon as directors pursuant to the Constitution of the Company as well as the re-appointment of TGS TW PLT as auditors of the Company. Shareholders also passed the resolution empowering the board of directors to issue and allot up to 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company for the time being pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016.

Group Managing Director of Samaiden, Ir. Chow Pui Hee said, "This is the first ever AGM we are holding physically ever since Samaiden was listed in October 2020 on the ACE Market. We are glad to meet our shareholders and would like to thank them for their trust and confidence in us as we endeavoured to steer the business safely through the COVID-19 pandemic. While financial year ended 30 June 2022 (FY2022) has not been without its challenges, we note the increasing adoption of RE as businesses and organisations come to terms with climate change and also volatile fossil fuel costs."

"Over the mid-to-long term, we see greater clarity for RE given the rollout of the National Energy Policy 2022-2040 in September 2022 outlining the key priorities for Malaysia's socioeconomic development. Given that sustainability practices are increasingly being used to benchmark businesses, easy access and the ready availability of RE is crucial for growth as it also covers other indices used to gauge green attributes such as carbon credits, carbon emissions and RE certificates."

"We view positively the more stable political climate in Malaysia as this will boost investor sentiment and funding for more RE infrastructure. Samaiden continues to seek opportunities to offer our EPCC services for the installation of solar PV systems as well as solar and non-solar power plants by leveraging on our core competency and experience in providing end-to-end services for potential solar PV and other non-solar projects."

Samaiden has an outstanding orderbook of RM325.40 million as at 30 September 2022 with earnings visibility over the next three years.

Samaiden Group Berhad: 0223 [BURSA: SAMAIDEN], https://samaiden.com.my/


Source: Samaiden Group Bhd

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.



