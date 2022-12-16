NEW YORK and MAINZ, GERMANY, DECEMBER 9, 2022 — Pfizer Inc. (: PFE) and BioNTech SE ( BNTX) today announced the companies have received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their mRNA-based combination vaccine candidate for influenza and COVID-19, which aims to help prevent two respiratory diseases with a single injection. Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of new drugs and vaccines intended to treat or prevent serious conditions and address unmet medical need.1



Pfizer and BioNTech previously announced the start of a Phase 1 trial to examine the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of their combined influenza and COVID-19 candidate vaccine among healthy adults.

The vaccine candidate is based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA platform technology and contains mRNA strands encoding the wild-type spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and the spike protein of the Omicron sublineages BA.4/BA.5, as well as mRNA strands encoding the hemagglutinin of four different influenza strains, recommended for the Northern Hemisphere 2022/23 by the World Health Organization.

A combined vaccine for influenza and COVID-19 has the potential to simplify immunization practices against two severe respiratory diseases caused by evolving viruses that require vaccine adaptation.

About Respiratory Diseases

SARS-CoV-2 led to a global pandemic with more than 6.5 million deaths2 and a high socio-economic burden worldwide.3 While vaccinations can help address the disease, COVID-19 is expected to continue circulating, and vaccines will likely require continual adjustments to address new variants of concern. Influenza is another respiratory disease that also requires repeated vaccinations due to continuous mutations in the surface hemagglutinin protein. Influenza accounts for up to 12,000 to 52,000 deaths in the United States every year4 and causes substantial morbidity and mortality globally each year.5

U.S. INDICATION & AUTHORIZED USE

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, (Original and Omicron BA.4/BA.5)

AUTHORIZED USE

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent (Original and Omicron BA.4/BA.5) is FDA authorized under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use in individuals 5 years of age and older as a single booster dose administered at least 2 months after either:

completion of primary vaccination with any authorized or approved monovalent* COVID-19 vaccine; or

receipt of the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent* COVID-19 vaccine

*Monovalent refers to any authorized and approved COVID-19 vaccine that contains or encodes the spike protein of only the Original SARS-CoV-2 virus.

COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA)

INDICATION

COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) is an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 12 years of age and older.

AUTHORIZED USE

COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) is authorized under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to provide:

Primary Series

a third primary series dose to individuals 12 years of age and older who have certain kinds of immunocompromise

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

AUTHORIZED USES

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is FDA authorized under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use in individuals 6 months and older to provide:

Primary Series

a 2-dose primary series to individuals 5 years of age and older

a third primary series dose to individuals 5 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent

AUTHORIZED USES

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent are FDA authorized under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use in individuals 6 months to 4 years of age to provide:

Primary Series

a 3-dose primary series as follows: Dose 1: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Dose 2: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Dose 3: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent



EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION

Emergency uses of the vaccines have not been approved or licensed by FDA but have been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in individuals aged 6 months and older. The emergency uses are only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of the medical product under Section 564(b)(1) of the FD&C Act unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent (Original and Omicron BA.4/BA.5), COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA), and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Tell your vaccination provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have any allergies

have had myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart)

have a fever

have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner

are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects the immune system

are pregnant, plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding

have received another COVID-19 vaccine

have ever fainted in association with an injection

The vaccine may not protect everyone

You should not get COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA), the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, or the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent if you have had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of COMIRNATY or the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or any ingredient in these vaccines

There is a remote chance that these vaccines could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to 1 hour after getting a dose of the vaccine. For this reason, your vaccination provider may ask you to stay at the place where you received the vaccine for monitoring after vaccination. If you experience a severe allergic reaction, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest hospital

Seek medical attention right away if you have any of the following symptoms:

difficulty breathing, swelling of the face and throat, a fast heartbeat, a bad rash all over the body, dizziness, and weakness

Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) have occurred in some people who have received COMIRNATY ® (COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA) or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. The observed risk is higher among adolescent males and adult males under 40 years of age than among females and older males, and the observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age. In most of these people, symptoms began within a few days following receipt of the second dose of vaccine. The chance of having this occur is very low

(COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA) or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. The observed risk is higher among adolescent males and adult males under 40 years of age than among females and older males, and the observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age. In most of these people, symptoms began within a few days following receipt of the second dose of vaccine. The chance of having this occur is very low Side effects that have been reported with these vaccines include:

These may not be all the possible side effects of these vaccines. Call the vaccination provider or healthcare provider about bothersome side effects or side effects that do not go away.

Individuals should always ask their healthcare providers for medical advice about adverse events. Report vaccine side effects to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The VAERS toll-free number is 1‐800‐822‐7967 or report online to www.vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html . In addition, individuals can report side effects to Pfizer Inc. at www.pfizersafetyreporting.com or by calling 1-800-438-1985

