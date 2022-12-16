Lithuania Modernizes Frontline Policing with Body-Worn Cameras from Motorola Solutions

Motorola+Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that more than 2,500 VB400+body-worn+cameras are being deployed to the Lithuanian National Police and Border Guard Service. The new body-worn video solutions will be used by frontline teams to help increase transparency in policing and border protection.

The Border Guard Service in Lithuania is responsible for protecting a European Union border spanning more than 1,000 kilometers, including the management of border crossings, to help keep the Lithuanian state and its citizens safe. Credit: Motorola Solutions

The Border+Guard+Service in Lithuania is responsible for protecting a European Union (EU) border spanning more than 1,000 kilometers, including the management of border crossings, to help keep the Lithuanian state and its citizens safe.

“Body-worn cameras are a vital tool for enhancing transparency and accountability,” said Axel Kukuk, head of sales for Baltics, Nordics and Central Europe at Motorola Solutions. “Increasing numbers of public safety agencies across the region are seeking high-quality video security solutions that are easy to deploy and integrate seamlessly into officers' workflows to help keep frontline officers and the public safe.”

The Motorola Solutions VB400 body-worn cameras are deployed with VideoManager+digital+evidence+management+software, enabling officers to upload footage for secure storage and organization of important details such as time, date, location and incident data.

Motorola Solutions also provides Lithuania’s secure, nationwide TETRA digital radio network and 24/7 technical services that deliver interoperable communications between police, fire and rescue organizations.

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & access control, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

