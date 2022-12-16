NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) announced today that Karin Feldman will assume the role of interim Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nuclear Officer (COO/CNO) effective January 6, 2023. Current COO/CNO, Dale Atkinson, will retire on January 5, 2023, after more than eight years with NuScale. NuScale thanks Atkinson for his service and dedication, especially throughout the regulatory licensing and product development period of the company.

As Interim COO/CNO, Feldman will have full responsibility for the operations, engineering, program management, quality assurance, information technology, and regulatory affairs functions and will report to John Hopkins, NuScale’s President and CEO.

Feldman joined NuScale in 2012, presently serves as Vice President, Program Management Office, and is responsible for establishing and maintaining project management, project controls, cost estimating, and risk management standards. She is the primary NuScale interface for U.S. Department of Energy cooperative agreement management and is responsible for the development and oversight of the NuScale project portfolio. Feldman will maintain these duties while she assumes the role of interim COO/CNO.

Feldman holds a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering and radiological sciences from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in nuclear engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Prior to NuScale, she spent over a decade in the aerospace industry supporting program development activities for next-generation space and launch systems.

During Atkinson’s tenure with NuScale, the company submitted an application and subsequently received design approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a landmark milestone for NuScale and the advanced nuclear industry. He has also played a key role in NuScale’s growth, overseeing the company’s on-time or early achievement of the U.S. Department of Energy’s milestones for its financial assistance award projects and supervising the completion of several critical engineering design developments.

NuScale is conducting a national search to identify the next COO/CNO.

About NuScale Power

