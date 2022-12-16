Avista posts updated Corporate Responsibility report

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Visit avistacorp.com for latest environmental, social and governance (ESG) information

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Avista (: AVA) published its latest Corporate Responsibility report and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) information on its corporate website, avistacorp.com. The content reports on Avista’s operations and includes commitments in four areas: environment, people, customers and communities, and ethical governance.

The latest updates include Avista’s aspirational goals for workplace Equity, Inclusion and Diversity, an aspirational goal related to Supplier Diversity, and the publication of Avista’s current Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) 2021 Employer Information Report EEO-1 Consolidated Report. The website also provides links to Avista’s continued reporting on a series of key industry ESG disclosures and metrics that include new reports adhering to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and the American Gas Association (AGA) ESG and sustainability reporting frameworks.

“Avista’s updated Corporate Responsibility report showcases recent examples and the latest data that demonstrates our company’s longstanding commitment to corporate responsibility. Avista is committed to doing the right thing for our environment, our people, our customers and communities, along with our shareholders. Our business decisions are guided by integrity and our deeply rooted values,” said Avista President and CEO Dennis Vermillion.

Avista’s Corporate Responsibility report and ESG disclosures can be found here and at avistacorp.com.

About Avista Corp.
Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 409,000 customers and natural gas to 374,000 customers. Our service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. AERC is an Avista subsidiary that, through its subsidiary AEL&P, provides retail electric service to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. Our stock is traded under the ticker symbol “AVA”. For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

To unsubscribe from Avista’s news release distribution, send reply message to [email protected].

SOURCE: Avista Corporation

Contact:
Media: Laurine Jue (509) 495-2510 [email protected]
Investors: Stacey Wenz (509) 495-2046 [email protected]
Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174

ti?nf=ODcxMTQwNyM1MzAyMjQ1IzIwMTAzNDc=
Avista-Corporation.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.