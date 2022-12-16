Conference Call to be held Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time



SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. ( RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders, announces that financial results for the fiscal second quarter 2023 ended October 31, 2022 will be reported on Thursday, December 15, 2022 after the market close.

CEO Jeff Thompson and CFO Joseph Hernon will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 15, 2022 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-866-777-2509 (within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). Callers should dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and ask to be connected to the Red Cat conference call. Participants can also pre-register for the call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10173780/f54fdc61f4

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=wa74yYWn

A replay of the webcast will be available until March 15, 2023 and can be accessed through the above link or at www.redcatholdings.com. A telephonic replay will be available until December 29, 2022 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 8042140.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat is a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations domestically and globally – and to “Dominate the Night.” Red Cat’s suite of solutions includes Teal Drones, developer of the Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations, and Skypersonic, a leading provider of unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2022. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

INVESTORS:

CORE IR

Phone: (516) 222-2560

E-mail: [email protected]

