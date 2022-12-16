HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) ( CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that it has sold more than $200,000 of C-Bond nanoShield™ year to date to a large distributor focused on the windshield warranty market.



The Texas-based distributor’s warranty business has grown consistently throughout the year and they are seeing great success with C-Bond nanoShield’s ability to reduce windshield repair and replacement claim rates.

C-Bond nanoShield is a liquid windshield glass strengthener and water repellent that is sprayed directly on to a vehicle’s windshield to stop chips and cracks before they happen. C-Bond nanoShield’s patent-protected technology increases windshield glass strength to avoid the need for windshield repair or replacement, the cost of which is increasing significantly with the use of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

“We are highly encouraged with the level of success that this distributor is having using C-Bond nanoShield under their windshield warranty program,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “They are getting great results with our windshield strengthener and their customer adoption is increasing, which is creating a profitable warranty program for them.”

C-Bond nanoShield is not a window film. It is a liquid chemical solution that once applied, dries to an invisible finish to help protect a windshield from chips and cracks. It does not alter the look, clarity, reflectivity, or light transmission of the windshield. In addition, it has a hydrophobic (water repellent) quality that helps water to bead up and run-off the windshield to improve driver visibility in wet weather conditions.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. ( CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.cbondnanoshield.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the distributor is getting great results with our windshield strengthener and their customer adoption is increasing, which is creating a profitable warranty program for them; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction and labor delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2022, August 15, 2022, and May 16, 2022, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.