Optinose Announces Departure of Acting Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (

OPTN, Financial), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that Michele Janis, Acting Chief Financial Officer, will leave Optinose to accept a CFO opportunity at a privately-held company. Ms. Janis will continue to serve as Acting Chief Financial Officer until her departure on December 30, 2022.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Miller stated “On behalf of our entire team, I would like to express our deep appreciation to Michele for her commitment and contributions to Optinose where she has been a valuable and trusted partner for over 11 years. Michele was instrumental in building the finance and accounting functions from the ground up and leading the Company’s transition from a privately held development stage to a publicly held commercial stage company. We wish Michele continued success in her new role.”

Anthony Krick, Vice President, Controller, will continue to serve as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer and be responsible for financial reporting and managing the day to-day activities of the finance & accounting team. Jonathan Neely, Vice President, Investor Relations & Business Development will continue to lead investor communications. Mr. Krick and Mr. Neely will both continue to serve on the Company’s leadership team.

“It’s been a privilege to have played a key role in the evolution of Optinose and to have been part of an exceptionally talented team over the past 11+ years,” said Michele Janis, departing Acting Chief Financial Officer.

About Optinose
Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. Optinose has offices in the U.S. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
[email protected]
267.521.0531

ti?nf=ODcxMTQ1NyM1MzA1MDQ2IzIwOTA2MTg=
OptiNose-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.