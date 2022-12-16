LONDON, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit ( ARQQ, ARQQW) (“Arqit”), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, announces the application of Arqit’s QuantumCloud™ on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Amazon S3 is an object storage service used by millions of customers of all sizes and industries that offers industry-leading availability, security, and performance, and virtually unlimited scalability. Today, Amazon S3 contains more than 200 trillion objects and averages over 100 million requests per second.

Arqit’s QuantumCloud™ is a cloud-based symmetric key agreement software platform designed to deliver encryption that is flexible, lightweight, and quantum safe.

This announcement follows the deployment of Arqit’s QuantumCloud™ on AWS. Now QuantumCloud™ will be available as a redundant encryption service to AWS customers, and to enable product development with Arqit’s customers (such as Traxpay).

Commenting, David Williams, Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO said, “By working with AWS, the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud services provider, we will be able to make available our product to a large audience of customers. Amazon S3 is an incredible tool powering digital transformation for so many organisations globally. Arqit’s QuantumCloud™ integration with Amazon S3 offers a powerful opportunity for mass market availability of our product. We are proud to enable such a large cohort of customers to potentially realise quantum safety on the leading secure cloud.”

An example of Arqit’s customers using the service is Traxpay:

Traxpay MD Markets & Sales, Markus Wohlgeschaffen, said: “Arqit’s technology, enabled by AWS cloud services, is highly compatible with our supply chain finance ecosystem and uniquely capable of delivering clearly indentifiable, quantum-safe digital finance instruments which are urgently needed in the digital trade era. We are now able to create new products for our customers that allow an unrivalled level of flexibility in liquidity management, efficiency, transaction speed, cost reduction and, most importantly, the highest levels of security.”

“As the safest and most trusted cloud provider, AWS deeply understands our customers’ data security needs. We are honored to support Arqit’s QuantumCloud™ solution, which leverages AWS’s deep set of cloud security tools and compliance features,” said Clint Crosier, Director of AWS Aerospace and Satellite.

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique quantum safe encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links or data at rest of any networked device or cloud machine secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer. Arqit’s product, QuantumCloud™, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure, optionally one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud™ can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. Arqit believes it is the only company in the market to have achieved Independent Assurance Review of its Security Proof demonstrating that the software can produce encryption keys which are zero trust and provably secure, i.e. permanently safe against attack from even a full scale quantum computer. This review was conducted by the GCHQ Accredited Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security at the University of Surrey. The addressable market for QuantumCloud™ is every connected device. Arqit was recently awarded the Innovation in Cyber award at the UK National Cyber Awards and Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award at the UK Cyber Security Awards.

About Amazon Web Services (AWS)

For over 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 87 Availability Zones within 27 geographic regions, with announced plans for 21 more Availability Zones and seven more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, and Switzerland. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Traxpay

Traxpay is a fast-growing Internet platform that operates globally from Europe with a multibank approach. With the mission to become the “360° Supply Chain Finance Platform of Choice” for buyers, suppliers and banks, Traxpay offers all stakeholders a steadily growing, intuitively usable and sustainable set of tools for generating and securing liquidity along the entire value chain. In addition, platform users can financially incentivize the sustainability of their supply chains.



Established financial institutions such as Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, Nord/LB, LBBW or KfW IPEX-Bank trust Traxpay’s financing solution and maintain strategic partnerships with the company.

