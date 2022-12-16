Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $161.5 billion as of November 30, 2022. The Company also reported average assets under management for the month of November of $157.1 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class Nov. 30, 2022 Oct 31, 2022 Solutions $ 54,329 $ 51,327 Fixed Income 26,957 26,614 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 29,962 28,331 U.S. Small Cap Equity 16,114 15,524 U.S. Large Cap Equity 11,795 11,368 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 14,644 13,266 Alternative Investments 4,366 4,997 Total Long-Term Assets $ 158,166 $ 151,428 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,284 3,275 Total Assets Under Management $ 161,450 $ 154,703 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 104,606 $ 100,758 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 51,034 48,388 ETFs4 5,810 5,557 Total Assets Under Management $ 161,450 $ 154,703 1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $161.5 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2022. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

From Fortune. © 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved.Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

The Fortune annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2022.

