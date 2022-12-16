Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from its Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held on December 7th and 8th are now available for online viewing.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3iKkLlx
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through December 13th.
December 7th
Presentation
Ticker(s)
Troilus Gold Corp.
OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
Precipitate Gold Corp.
PREIF | TSXV: PRG
Brixton Metals Corp.
BBBXF | TSXV: BBB
TinOne Resource Inc.
TORCF | TSXV: TORC
E3 Lithium Ltd.
OTCQX: EEMMF | TSXV: ETL
Arizona Metals Corp.
OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC
Faraday Copper Corp.
OTCQX: CPPKF | TSX: FDY
Sun Summit Minerals Corp.
SMREF | TSXV: SMN
Lithium Ionic Corp.
LTHCF | TSXV: LTH
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
December 8th
Presentation
Ticker(s)
Lundin Gold Inc.
OTCQX: LUGDF | TSX: LUG
Newcore Gold Ltd.
OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU
Ecora Resources PLC
OTCQX: ECRAF | LON: ECOR
Vizsla Copper Corp.
VCUFF | TSXV: VCU
Cypress Development Corp.
OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: CYP
West Vault Mining Inc.
OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
Collective Mining Ltd.
OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
PEXZF | TSXV: PEX
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]
