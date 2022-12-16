Capstone+Green+Energy+Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, today announced Don Ayers, Vice President of Technology, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET.

This event is open for all investors to participate. Topics will include:

An examination of how a hydrogen-fueled microturbine will fit into the hydrogen economy and significantly reduce carbon emissions globally.

Federal, State, Local, and Industry related hydrogen funding for the generation of clean energy is finally being released. We will review the current opportunities for Capstone, working closely with our National Laboratory and academic partners.

Find out what’s going on at Capstone hydrogen pilot sites which not only demonstrate the robustness of its technology, but also enable customers to showcase actual use cases.

Interested parties can register for the event at the link below. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Water Tower Research

Water+Tower+Research is an investor engagement and stakeholder communication platform powered by Wall Street veterans with significant experience and credibility. We create, deliver, and maintain the information flow required to build and preserve relationships between companies and all their stakeholders and investors. “Research for the other 99%™” opens the door for every investor to stay informed and ensures transparency, better engagement, and equal communication.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone+Green+Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that in FY22, it saved customers over $213 million in annual energy costs and approximately 388,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last four years are estimated to be approximately $911 million in energy savings and approximately 1,503,100 tons of carbon savings.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com.

