EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto , Inc.® ( FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles, has been named to the Portland Business Journal’s Oregon’s Most Admired Companies 2022 list in the product makers and designers category.



The mission of the Oregon’s Most Admired Companies awards is to recognize the outstanding companies in the region. This year's awards were voted on by 271 top executives who received a survey in September from the Portland Business Journal newsroom to name their most-admired companies in each of 11 categories.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the top leaders across Oregon,” said Jesse Fittipaldi, Arcimoto Interim CEO. “Being named within the product maker and designers category is a testament to the innovative design and fresh approach to rightsizing transportation as we create the most efficient, affordable, and fun EVs on the road today.”

“Arcimoto was chosen as a Most Admired Company by Oregon and Southwest Washington CEOs, one of the most prestigious honors PBJ bestows,” said Candace Beeke, president and publisher of the Portland Business Journal.

To view the full list of Oregon’s Most Admired Companies, visit the Portland Business Journal’s website .

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving, local delivery, and emergency response, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

