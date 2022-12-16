Verizon Connect Fleet Earns Canada's ELD Certification

Dec. 09, 2022
NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced that the Verizon Connect Fleet Platform has obtained Canadian Electronic Logging Device (ELD) certification from a third-party organization. Integrated with the Verizon Connect fleet management system, the all-in-one ELD solution now provides customers with the reliability and flexibility needed to simplify compliance with the new hours of service (HOS) regulations in Canada.

According to Transport Canada, approximately 30,000 trucks cross the Canada-U.S. border on an average day, employing thousands of workers and carrying more than $1 billion in trade—including critical supplies of food and medicine, as well as goods produced at some of the largest manufacturing plants in both countries. As fleet managers gear up for the busy holiday season, as well as the January 1, 2023 enforcement deadline of the Canadian ELD mandate requiring motor carriers to equip each operating commercial vehicle with a compliant ELD, choosing a reliable ELD provider will be paramount for business growth and safety.

“Road and driver safety and security should always be the number one priority,” said Erin Cave, Director, Product Management, Verizon Connect. “Obtaining the Canadian ELD Certification for Fleet is just another example of Verizon Connect’s commitment to our customers who are traveling across borders every day to keep the world connected.”

The ELD certification program involves a rigorous process that determines whether an ELD is compliant with the Technical Standard for Electronic Logging Devices and is based on the ELD Test Procedure developed by the National Research Council of Canada. Verizon Connect’s certified ELD solution helps make Transport Canada compliance less of a burden with fleet management system integration and 24/7 mobile app support for commercial drivers.

Verizon Connect continues to be recognized for product innovation. In 2022, Verizon Connect has earned more than eight industry awards. Most recently, Verizon Connect was named #1 in innovation by ABI Research in its 2022 Commercial Telematics Vendors competitive ranking report for providing more than just vehicle and asset tracking data. Other recent awards include: IoT Breakthrough Awards’ M2M Vehicle Telematics Solution of the Year, New Product or Service of the Year: Automotive, Transportation, Storage, and Logistics for the 6th Annual American Best in Business Awards and TechRadar's Best GPS Tracking Solutions of 2022.

Learn more about Verizon Connect’s commitment to guiding a safe, connected world on the go through ELD and Compliance.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

