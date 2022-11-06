NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its nationally syndicated 1-hour TV show this Sunday, December 11, 2022, airing time: 10-11 AM ET.



VRM BioLogik Group's Founder, Ken Bellamy, and CEO Kellie Walters, present their Australian Company's ecological HumiSoil product on New to The Street. Ken explains the science behind the HumiSoil and how the organic conversion of matter and elements occurs. It took the Company over 30 years to develop and deploy the product. Ken explains the chemistry that occurs during the ground swell process, which creates humus , and how that creates more humus. VRM took the naturally occurring processes of decomposition of organic matter and enhanced the speed. The science involved effectively and increased the cycle time of organic breakdown to rebuild nutrient content in the soil. Water is a key catalyst; you cannot create viable, healthy soils without water. VRM BioLogik's hydrosynthesis technology is a hydrogen oxidation process that retains and increases water content in soil. Kellie Walter, CEO, explains the Company's XRL8 biological fertilizer , which enhances soils' nutrient and carbon content. Kellie explains that farmers can strengthen crop yields without adding to their carbon footprint by shipping in fertilizers and other composites. Humisoil and XRL8 can increase crop yields and retain vital nutrients and moisture in soils for a very affordable and sustainable outcome. VRM BioLogik Group's mission is to restore topsoil's water content and nutrition for 25% of the globe's arable lands. The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group (VRM), are in collaboration to bring VRM's HumiSoil product into the US Market. Websites: VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

Back on New to Street this week is Rani Kohen, CEO, SKYX Platforms Corp. (d.b.a- Sky Technologies) ( SKYX) ($SKYX). Talking with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, Rani updates viewers about corporate ongoings. SKYX develops and produces disruptive proprietary safe lighting fixtures and smart home technologies and has about 60 patents and patents pending. SKYX's "Plug-and-Play" light fixtures and ceiling fans are a disruptive technology that allows home and business installations safely, simply, timely, and cost-effectively. The Company recently won the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 Innovation Award for Smart Home Category for its Smart Sky Ceiling Plug. Also, SKYX has recognition from NEC (National Electrical Code) , NEMA (National Electrical Manufactures Association) , ANSI (American National Standards Institute) , and The American Institute of Architects (AIA ). All these organizations contribute to safety and building standardizations which create code regulations for products and services for homes and buildings. The AIA even offer continuing education class on SKYX's smart products. The Company expects architects to draw up building plans and specs incorporating SKYX's "Plug and Play" products as electrical features in homes and buildings. The Company's current project, the rollout of the installations of light fixtures for ceilings/walls and ceiling fans, is soon to be launched, and then next, it will launch its smart homes and building technology platform into the market. Rani demonstrates the ceiling plug on-air, showing viewers how easily the product can be installed, and explains that it only takes a few minutes to be operational. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit SKYX Platforms Corp. (d.b.a- Sky Technologies) - https://skyplug.com/ .

Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kap i tal, LLC is with New to The Street's TV Hosts Jane King at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Founded in 2007, Coastal Kapital is a non-bank and non-credit report funding source focusing on asset-based lending, working capital needs, equipment leasing, business loans, merchant processing, and real-estate backed funding. Kortney explains that they fund a business, not on a credit score or data-driven targets as banks do but look at the whole operation looking for money. The people behind a business are key to success, and if those business owners are sincerely committed to their operations, then most likely, Coastal Kapital will fund them. Banks will not offer start-ups and those with past credit problems funds, but banks refer those clients to Coastal. Funding can occur for most asset purchases if the asset isn't a vehicle with many miles. Banks will not look at assets over ten years old; Coastal will and offers a direct private purchase service for clients buying assets in a 3rd party transaction. 3rd party transactions are immediate without waiting for a manufacturer to produce and deliver, which can take weeks to months. Coastal Kapital, LLC is a growing national entity, and it offers clients not just capital sources but assists with marketing and advertisements. Coastal Kapital, LLC continues to grow regardless of current macroeconomic conditions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Coastal Kapital, LLC - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to The Street's TV Host Jane King welcomes corporate and securities attorney Laura Anthony from the firm Anthony L.G., PLLC. As a founding partner, Laura has offered legal services for public and private corporations for over 23 years. She hosts podcasts and blogs and writes articles covering corporate and securities law facets. The firm's experienced legal team provides many services to small and midsize companies. Laura tells viewers that her inspiration to become a lawyer came to her earlier in her life, determined to help businesses navigate the complexities in rules and regulations that business owner face daily. A seasoned legal firm with resources and connections can assist a business as it grows and matures. Tony Raynor, CEO of The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a client of Laura Anthony. He explains to viewers the importance of his and his Company's relationship with the firm. SGTM is on a growth trajectory, and Laura is side-by-side with him to ensure that legal compliances are in place for SGTM's continued success. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Anthony L.G., PLLC - https://anthonypllc.com/.

New to The Street welcomes The Cottages on the Key's Heather Plampin, President/CEO, and Matt Farhat, Head of Business Development . From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Heather and Matt talk to TV Host Jane King about the Company, a short-term luxury vacation rental property business. Located in Siesta Key in Sarasota, Florida, the Company generates around $13M in revenues and has over 100 property listings valued at $165M. Heather started the business during the housing crisis when she and her father's business greatly suffered from the recession. They took their homes in beautiful Siesta Key, Florida, and rented them out to vacationers. Knowing that Siesta Key is a vacation destination, clients contacted Heather for more bookings, and the Company eventually flourished. Now, The Cottages on the Key offer many properties and property management services and are expanding into other areas throughout the US. Matt Farhat, Head of Business Development, explains why the Company looks recession-proof because its clientele, who often rent or buy investment vacation properties, are financially established. He states The Cottages on the Keys offers many options to investors looking for income properties to families looking for a nice place for a vacation. Investors enjoy that The Cottages on the Key know local real estate ordinances, which can assist those who want to purchase property on vacation. Renters benefit too from a large selection of luxury homes that can house many for prices much more affordable than a hotel stay. Real estate investments are in some ways better than stock market equities. It is a real asset that appreciates over time and can generate income or a used as a second home. And real-estate offers many types of liquidity options that investors and owners can utilize. Stocks provide a low cost of entry, whereas housing purchases are a significantly higher participation rate. Heather recommends anyone interested in becoming an investor and a vacationer contact them through the Company website. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit The Cottages on the Key - https://www.thecottagesonthekey.com/ .

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0),joins New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. offers Sekur, a Swiss secure email and messenger communication application available on any mobile device, tablet, and desktop, an end-to-end privacy communication platform. Subscribers can get SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and domain migration services with military-grade cybersecurity protections for reasonable pricing , a complete and affordable cybersecurity solution for individuals and businesses. Alain believes his business model is somewhat recession-resistant because many are concerned about privacy and hack issues prevalent when using free Big-Tech open-source programs. Subscribers are willing to pay fees for cybersecurity, and that is evident in the increase in revenue for the Company. The Company has plenty of Cash-on-Hand, no toxic debt, and reduced operational expenses. Alain anticipates increases in sales in 2023 while reducing costs by about 60%. Throughout 2023, Sekur expects growth from its US B2B partnerships, small - medium business (SMB) subscribers, and sales/marketing growth in Central/Latin America. SekurSend/SekurReply , Chat-by-Invite, SekurMail, and SekurMessenger all contain encrypted platforms, and they even protect recipients who are not Sekur subscribers. Sekur uses no 3rd party technology providers, never asks for phone numbers, does no data mining, never sells data, and controls/owns its servers in Switzerland. All electronic activities are on a closed-loop encrypted system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , and http://www.Sekur.com . The segment first aired on November 6, 2022.

David Rojas, Chief Executive Officer / Founder of Blue Castles Vent u res, LTD . (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD), is back on New to The Street with TV Host Jane King. From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, David updates viewers about Blue Castles Ventures' asset-backed financial products through its stablecoin $BCVD. The Company's ecosystem creates actual value from the blockchain in tangible assets certified as a Smart Contract establishing proper ownership rights. The Company's NFT platform makes NFTs for art and works on developing a real-estate NFT. David told views that the test market using the stablecoin on a real-estate mortgage was successful. He further stated that with higher mortgage rates available through the legacy financial organizations, Blue Castles 0% mortgages could have a massive demand in the market. The recent collapse of the FTX Defi Exchange and other crypto exchange failures probably will continue since most of these exchanges have no true financial asset collateral. Blue Castles backs every transaction with assets and purchase its $BCVD to stabilize prices and maintain liquidity. Also, the ecosystem awards clients as they use the stablecoin for everyday purchases. David offers regulatory entities worldwide to sit with him so they can learn how a legitimate entity uses a blockchain to create value-added transactions. Blue Castle Ventures developed the whole business model with security features and transparency after doing due diligence with lawyers to ensure a well-run and trusted platform. The Company recently developed a relationship with a high-end hotel chain where end-user can enjoy their stay and pay for all goods/services with $BCVD. The future for Blue Castle Ventures is strong as the ecosystem increases with more end-users, and the platform guarantees successful and verifiable ownership in transactions. Blue Castle Ventures LTD does not trade cryptocurrencies nor carry out transactions or investments with cryptocurrencies; all the Company's operations are in US dollars. The blockchain is a cryptography and security system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Blue Castle Ventures LTD - https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

New to the Street TV airs its "Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment"with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). On this week's show TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry asks Alain about the numerous problems with electronic communication platforms while working remotely. An employee uses a simple router and WiFi connections with week passwords, which makes it simple for hackers to gain access while an employee is connected to a large corporation's servers. Data and information become compromised and stolen, and sell that stolen data. Alain explains that the Big Tech platforms have 2-levels of problems: products lacking encryption features and the selling of mined data. The solution for remote work is the Sekur line of services. For reasonable and low monthly rates, subscribers get a close-loop encryption product protected through the Company's HeliX Technology platform. With SekurMail/SekurMessenger and the "Chat-by-Invite " feature, electronic communications are fully private and protected, and the platform offers both the sender and receiver full encryption. The "Chat-by-Invite feature allows a SekurMessenger user to invite a non-Sekur user, or a group of non-Sekur users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. All electronic communications are through the Company's owned and maintained data servers in Switzerland , a country with the strictest privacy laws in the world. Alain tells viewers that in April 2023, SekurVoice is coming to market, which will ensure private encrypted voice communications. BEC (Business Email Compromise) is a big problem, but an affordable solution is available. Sekur never uses 3rd parties, never mines/sells data, and has no request for phone numbers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ & http://www.Sekur.com . "What is your privacy worth?"

