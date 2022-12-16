AXIS Appoints Andy Maher as Head of Cyber and Technology, London

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS" or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS), announced today that Andy Maher has been appointed Head of Cyber and Technology, London.

In his new role, Mr. Maher leads the London-based team of underwriters, and will focus on developing the team and enhancing the range of products and services that the team offers to its distribution partners and customers globally. He reports to Dan Trueman, Head of Global Cyber and Technology at AXIS.

Mr. Maher joined AXIS in 2018 as a senior cyber underwriter before becoming Head of Large Accounts for Cyber in North America and then being appointed Deputy Chief Underwriting Officer, Cyber and Technology, in December 2021. Before joining AXIS he held cyber underwriting positions with Markel and Beazley.

“Andy has made a considerable contribution in the four years since he joined our Global Cyber and Technology team as an experienced cyber specialist, first as senior underwriter, then progressing to leadership roles in both our North America and London operations,” said Dan Trueman. “Above all, Andy is passionate about continuing to build a team and service levels that can best support our broker partners and customers in this exciting marketplace and I’m delighted he has accepted this role.”

Mr. Maher commented, “Our team has a clear strategy to expand our leadership position over the next few years. I am delighted to take on this role and to work with our team and the AXIS leadership to ensure we are in the best position to make great strides in growing profitably with our partners, and developing our specialty product and service offering globally and in line with the evolving needs of our customers and partners.”

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $4.3 billion at September 30, 2022, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

