LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (“Navigator” or “Company”) (: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announced today that, on December 7, 2022, Navigator Centauri L.L.C., Navigator Ceres L.L.C., Navigator Ceto L.L.C., Navigator Copernico L.L.C. and Navigator Umbrio L.L.C. (the “Borrowers”) entered into a secured term loan and revolving credit facility (the “Facility Agreement”), with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Deutsche Bank AG, pursuant to which such lenders made available to the Borrowers, a maximum amount of $111.81 million, subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Facility Agreement, to refinance the Company’s existing January 2015 secured loan facility and for general corporate purposes.



The full loan amount of $111.81 million is scheduled to be drawn on December 12, 2022, and will be used to repay the Company’s existing January 2015 loan facility in the outstanding amount of $33.3 million and $78.5 million for general corporate purposes.

The Facility Agreement bears interest on a quarterly basis at SOFR plus 209 basis points. The amount of the Facility Agreement shall be reduced quarterly by $3.1 million, followed by a final balloon payment on December 7, 2028, of approximately $65.0 million. The Facility Agreement is secured by five of the Company’s vessels.

Obligations under the Facility Agreement are guaranteed by Navigator Gas L.L.C. and the Company. The Facility Agreement contains certain conditions, covenants and events of default.

Following entry into the Facility Agreement, the Company has today informed Nordic Trustee AS of its exercise of the call option to redeem all bonds outstanding under the Company’s NOK 600 million senior secured bond, with maturity date November 2, 2023 and ISIN NO0010835069 (the “Bonds”).

The Bonds will be repaid at a price equal to 101.790% of par value (plus accrued interest pursuant), with settlement date of December 23, 2022.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet consists of 52 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 21 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. On September 30, 2022, Navigator announced a new joint venture with Greater Bay Gas Co. Ltd. (“Greater Bay”), owned 60% by Navigator and 40% by Greater Bay. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

