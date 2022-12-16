Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the “Fund”) today announced that the Fund’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.171875 per share on the Fund’s 2.75% Convertible Preferred Stock, Series C. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022 to holders of record as of December 20, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005379/en/

