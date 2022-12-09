SHIPBUILDER NOTIFIES CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE THAT CARNIVAL JUBILEE DELIVERY WILL BE DELAYED

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2022

First Cruise Will Now Be from Galveston on Dec. 23, 2023

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line today notified guests booked on the first six cruises of Carnival Jubilee that because of shipyard delays, delivery of the ship has been postponed and the first cruise will now be the Dec. 23, 2023 embarkation from Galveston, Tex.

Carnival Jubilee is under construction at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany. Meyer has notified Carnival that due to supply chain logistics and related matters, the October 2023 delivery date has been re-set for early December 2023. Carnival Jubilee will then transit directly to Galveston to operate the first guest cruise for the Christmas holiday, departing on Dec. 23, 2023.

Guests and travel advisors have been notified of the change. In total, the original Oct. 30, 2023 transatlantic journey from Southampton, UK to Galveston, and then five Caribbean sailings from Galveston have been cancelled.

"This is disappointing news, but with the notification from the shipyard, we are advising our guests as quickly as we can," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We appreciate their understanding as we work to deliver another spectacular ship that will provide a vacation experience our guests deserve and will absolutely love."

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE
Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line, for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise sector, making a cruise vacation an affordable and popular option for millions of guests. Carnival operates from 14 U.S. and two Australian homeports and employs more than 40,000 team members representing 120 nationalities. Carnival currently operates 24 ships and is in an exciting period of growth, with Carnival Celebration and Carnival Luminosa, which began guest operations in November, and three additional ships joining the fleet by 2024.

