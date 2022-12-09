PR Newswire

Recognition earned in the categories of Best Access Control and Authentication System and Best Device Visibility and Control Solution

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For its efforts in offering cloud print and scan solutions with security features that can help users modernize some of their scanning and printing processes – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, earned a pair of 2022 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Gold awards from American Security Today.

Garnering a Gold award in the Best Access Control and Authentication System category, uniFLOW Online helped Canon win an 'ASTORS' award for the sixth consecutive year overall, extending a streak that began in 2017. The solution was recognized for its usability, flexible and straightforward design, advanced scanning, robust security features and enhanced cloud functionality.

Additionally, the Canon Office Cloud service won a Gold award in the Best Device Visibility and Control category. The Canon Office Cloud service has achieved a moderate-level FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO). FedRAMP is a United States federal government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and contentious monitoring for cloud products and services.

The 'ASTORS' Award winners were selected by an expert panel of American Security Today judges. The award categories were presented at the Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze levels.

"Winning multiple prestigious 'ASTORS' awards from American Security Today is a great honor and a testament to the variety of benefits offered by solutions Canon offers in the areas of access control and device visibility," said Katsuhiro "Jerry" Matsufuji, Vice President and General Manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "It is rewarding to see uniFLOW Online recognized by AST for its variety of benefits, including robust security features and its ability to help track and measure print costs."

Through the uniFLOW Online solution, businesses can utilize an extensive collection of output management features while benefitting from the ability to employ the Secure Printing feature and device authentication. The solution helps make it easy for users to be productive at home and in the office when printing and scanning, providing a consistent user interface across its print environment. It continues to be updated and enhanced to evolve along with changing needs of work environments.

The Secure Print functionality of the uniFLOW Online solution allows users to send documents to supported imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX Series printers from both desktops and compatible mobile devices.

Canon Office Cloud is a cloud-based platform with Managed Print Services (MPS) capabilities designed to help Canon customers, as well as users of many third-party printers, manage their compatible print device fleet and output. Powered by uniFLOW Online and Netaphor SiteAudit solutions, these MPS solutions can help users efficiently manage compatible print infrastructures and gain print activity insights.

"ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," AST's publisher Michael J. Madsen said.

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST) is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™.' To learn more, visit www.americansecuritytoday.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Many variables can impact the security of a customer's device and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of the features in solutions it offers will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-usa-inc-honored-with-two-2022-astors-gold-homeland-security-awards-from-american-security-today-301698718.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.