The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FXLV) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on July 16, 2021 (the “IPO”) are encouraged to contact the firm before February 6, 2023.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. F45 promised “Predictable, Asset-Light Model Driving Rapid Growth,” during the leadup to its July 2021 IPO. One year later, the Company disclosed in a July 26, 2022, press release that it had drastically reduced its financial guidance, planned to open approximately 60% fewer exercise facilities, was laying off employees, and that CEO Adam Gilchrist had resigned. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about F45, investors suffered damages.

