Chinese Elements Shine in Saudi Arabia, and the Boulevard World Metasight Project of Unilumin Was Highly Praised

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 9, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Chinese elements have long been penetrated into people's lives and national development.

Among all the Chinese elements, Boulevard World Cultural Travel Project initiated in Riyadh on November 21 became a new entertainment landmark in Saudi Arabia. The project built by the Chinese LED enterprise Unilumin adopted nearly 15,000 square meters of various LED displays, including a giant spherical screen with a diameter of 35 meters (breaking the Guinness World record), successfully created a Metasight city on the desert, and once again impressed the world with China's high technology.

The_Metasight_Globe.jpg

The_Metasight_World_in_Saudi_Arabia.jpg

It is known that the construction of Boulevard World Cultural and Tourism Project is extremely difficult, especially the spherical screen with the height of 30 meter and diameter of 35 meters. Its steel structure alone weighs 400 tons. Also, the process is complicated and requires high altitude operation. In order to ensure the smooth completion and delivery of the Project, Unilumin recruited a large number of professionals from all over the world to build a team, with nearly 200 people in the peak period. With the full support from the whole Company, it only took five months to complete the whole process from business contact, solution confirmation to installation, commissioning and lighting of the screen.

At present, Boulevard World Project has been officially launched, with thousands of visitors.

Founded in 2004, Unilumin Group Co., Ltd was first listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2011. It is a globally leading provider of LED display and lighting products and solutions. It has won the First Prize of the State Scientific and Technological Progress Award, and been named the Single-product Champion in the Manufacturing Industry by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Globally, it has also ranked first in the industry in terms of sales value and sales volume of LED display products.

favicon.png?sn=CN61238&sd=2022-12-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinese-elements-shine-in-saudi-arabia-and-the-boulevard-world-metasight-project-of-unilumin-was-highly-praised-301699328.html

SOURCE Shenzhen Unilumin Group Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN61238&Transmission_Id=202212090952PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN61238&DateId=20221209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.