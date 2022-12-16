JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and American Airlines today announced they are further increasing competition for travelers in the Northeast with the addition of a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023. The new flying – which includes many routes with limited competition today – is made possible through JetBlue and American’s innovative and effective Northeast Alliance (NEA).

Next year, the NEA will fly nearly 300 daily departures from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) and will serve 49 of the top 50 global markets. Across New York’s three major airports, the NEA will fly more than 500 daily departures in 2023, as well as nearly 200 daily departures in Boston.

“The Northeast Alliance is bringing more of JetBlue’s low fares and great service to more customers,” said Dave Fintzen, vice president, Northeast Alliance, JetBlue. “As we continue to enhance the Northeast Alliance and link more destinations with new nonstop choices, customers finally have a compelling alternative to the carriers that have dominated the market for too long.”

JetBlue’s New Flying

In spring 2023, JetBlue will introduce nonstop flying between LaGuardia and:

Atlanta (ATL) – 4x daily

Bermuda (BDA) – Once daily, summer seasonal (a)

Hyannis, Mass. (HYA) – Once daily, summer seasonal

Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) – Once daily (a)

In summer 2023, JetBlue will expand its premium Mint® flying with Saturday service between Newark and Aruba (AUA). The airline will also reintroduce flying between Newark and Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) with once daily summer seasonal service.

In New England, JetBlue plans to expand the airline’s service in Canada with daily summer seasonal service between Boston and Vancouver, B.C. (YVR). New Vancouver flying will complement JetBlue’s service between New York-JFK and Vancouver, which first launched earlier this year also as part of growth related to the NEA.

All new JetBlue routes will go on sale in January 2023 and all new American routes go on sale this weekend.

American’s New Flying

American is also adding six new destinations from New York with nonstop flights between LaGuardia and:

Birmingham, Ala. (BHM) – Once daily

Buffalo, N.Y. (BUF) – 3x daily

Greenville, S.C. (GSP) – 2x daily

Columbia, S.C. (CAE) – Once daily

Grand Rapids, Mich. (GRR) – Once daily

Knoxville, Tenn. (TYS) – Once daily

Also in New York, American will expand its summer seasonal flying between LaGuardia and Asheville, N.C, to year-round service. American will also add an additional frequency between Boston Logan International Airport and Louisville, Kentucky (SDF).

“Giving customers more choices for travel is a critical part of the Northeast Alliance,” said Anmol Bhargava, American’s Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships. “We are pleased that with our partner, JetBlue, we will now serve 45 of the top 50 domestic markets from LGA.”

The Success of the NEA

JetBlue+and+American+announced the innovative alliance in 2020 to increase competition in the Northeast. The NEA is meant to overcome the insurmountable obstacles historically faced by each airline in challenging other airlines’ dominance in the region. In+the+time+since, the NEA has created a third, full-scale competitor in New York in the form of a virtual network that closes longstanding competitive gaps. In Boston, the alliance likewise is empowering more growth by both carriers, as American expands its global product offering and JetBlue extends its low fares and high-quality product to new markets.

So far, the NEA has resulted in approximately 50 new routes out of JFK, LGA, BOS and EWR; increased frequencies on more than 130 existing routes; 90 nonstop routes with increased capacity; and 17 new international routes launched.

For more information about the NEA, visit: NEAFlies.com.

(a) Subject to receipt of government operating authority.

