The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Inspirato announced in an SEC filing on November 14, 2022, that, “on November 8, 2022, the Audit Committee (the ‘Audit Committee’) of the Board of Directors of Inspirato Incorporated (the ‘Company’) concluded, after discussion with the Company’s management, that the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (collectively, the ‘Non-Reliance Periods’) included in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ‘SEC’) for the Non-Reliance Periods, should no longer be relied upon.” Based on this news, shares of Inspirato fell by 11% on the same day.

