American Water President and CEO Recognized as a 2022 Most Admired CEO at Philadelphia Business Journal's Awards Ceremony

2 minutes ago
American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced that its president and CEO Susan Hardwick was recognized as part of the 2022 class of Most Admired CEOs at the Philadelphia+Business+Journal%26rsquo%3Bs annual awards ceremony at the Crystal Tea Room in Philadelphia on December 8, 2022.

With over 35 years of experience and a strong reputation for excellence, Hardwick’s effectiveness in consistently driving results and achieving business goals has set an example for the entire organization. She has made her mark at American Water and throughout the utility industry, not just through her proven financial expertise and experience, but through her strategic thinking, broad business expertise and leadership capabilities. She upholds the company strategies and values and successfully drives toward outstanding service for customers and communities as well as the investment community.

The 2022 Most Admired CEOs are determined by the Business Journal’s editorial board, selecting outstanding executives from nominations made by the public.

Executives will also be featured in a special print edition and in the Business Journal’s annual Influencer’s Collection, slated for February 2023.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

