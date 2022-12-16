PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced that it has been named to Newsweek magazine’s America’s Most Responsible Companies list for the third consecutive year. Thousands of companies were considered for the 2023 list, which recognizes the 500 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories.

“PPG’s inclusion in the Newsweek ranking underscores our commitment to operating a sustainable business,” said Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, global sustainability. “Our commitment to the Science Based Target initiative will be the driving force behind our decarbonization strategy, and we look forward to announcing new 2030 goals that will continue to guide PPG on this journey.”

The America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR and Sustainability reports. The key performance indicators focused on company performance across all three areas of ESG. Additionally, an independent survey was conducted to evaluate companies' reputation by asking U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries. PPG ranked No. 16 in the Materials and Chemicals category and No. 114 on the overall list.

PPG continues to reduce the environmental impact of its operations, develop products that enhance customers’ sustainability, engage with communities for a brighter tomorrow, and strengthen and diversify its global workforce. In May 2022, the company released its 2021+ESG+Report, which highlights progress toward achieving its goals in key areas. Highlights include:

38% of sales from sustainably advantaged products against the goal of 40% by 2025

24% of electricity usage from renewable energy sources against the goal of 25% by 2025

40% of manufacturing and research and development facilities with zero process waste to landfill, above the goal of 35% by 2025

Investment of more than $8.7 million between 2015 and 2021 in PPG’s global COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® initiative

Commitment to setting near-term company-wide emission reductions in line with climate science through the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi)

Launch of sustainable+solutions+to+support+customers%26rsquo%3B+ambitions, including PPG INNOVEL® PRO non-bisphenol internal can coating and PPG THERMODROP® road marking paint

To create strong and equitable communities, PPG has worked to engage employees and diversify its recruiting and talent pools. Efforts focused on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) include:

Publishing the first PPG+DE%26amp%3BI+Report, containing newly disclosed employee representation data and DE&I commitments

Growing eight global ERNs to include more than 7,000 employee members across more than 60 countries

Investing $7.4 million through 2021 to advance racial equity in the U.S. by funding educational pathways for Black communities and people of color

To learn more about PPG’s ESG and sustainability efforts and progress, visit sustainability.ppg.com.

