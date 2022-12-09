Life Time Unveils New 52,000-Square-Foot Athletic Club at Station Landing in Medford on December 9

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2022

Fourth location in Middlesex County provides ultimate boutique experience with 100 classes weekly, personal training, massage and more

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier Healthy Way of Life brand, opens Life Time Medford at Station Landing, a one-of-a-kind athletic club in the heart of Medford. The 52,000-square-foot destination is the fourth in Middlesex County and sixth in Massachusetts. Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn officially welcomed new members to the club with a commemorative ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Life Time Medford is ideally situated at the bustling Station Landing surrounded by more than 20 retail and dining locations, high-end luxury apartments and near an Orange Line subway stop. Members will experience all things healthy living with truly unparalleled offerings and amenities designed to meet their health and fitness goals.

"We're excited to expand our Life Time presence in The Bay State, right in the heart of Medford, as we help people live healthier, happier and more active lifestyles," said Jeff Zwiefel, Life Time president and chief operating officer. "This club complements our other locations and we're pleased to bring an incredible array of amenities, programming and offerings to the community."

Highlights include:

  • Ultimate boutique destination with 5 dedicated studios for large group classes including barre, cardio and strength, indoor cycling, Pilates and yoga – more than 100 classes weekly.
  • Hundreds of pieces of best-in-class equipment for cardio, strength and functional training.
  • Dynamic Personal Training and Signature Group Training programming with specially designed spaces for 1:1, large and small group training programs GTX, Alpha and Ultra Fit.
  • Four-lane, 75-meter indoor lap pool.
  • LifeSpa offering custom massages for relaxation, stress and pain relief.
  • LifeCafe with protein shakes, smoothies and acai.
  • Luxury dressing rooms with saunas and high-end, complimentary lockers, towels and toiletry products.

Life Time Medford at Station Landing is open Monday through Friday from 4:00am to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from 5:00am to 10:00pm at 70 Station Landing. One day and monthly memberships are available. More information is available by calling 781.658.9900 or visiting HERE or following on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Link to video flythrough.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-time-unveils-new-52-000-square-foot-athletic-club-at-station-landing-in-medford-on-december-9--301699000.html

