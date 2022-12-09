DORITOS® TAKES INSPIRATION FROM VON MILLER'S ICONIC TRIANGLE HAIRCUT, INVITES FANS TO #NAMETHATTRIANGLE AND SHOWCASE THEIR CREATIVE TAKE

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2022

In addition to weekly prizes, one lucky winner could win tickets to Super Bowl LVII

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always on top of the game, Doritos® is taking its triangle-shaped brand icon to Another Level® once again by encouraging fans to display their bold self-expression in the form of a triangular haircut and to #NameThatTriangle.

Inspired by Buffalo Bills linebacker, 2x Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player Von Miller and his own triangular haircut, which caught viewers' attention earlier this football season, #NameThatTriangle is a national social contest that champions the power of triangles and rewards fans who adopt the style and come up with a clever label for their new 'do. Plus, Miller is someone who understands that the triangle is a shape that goes beyond the connection of three lines and becomes a symbol of strength, change and uninhibited expression.

"Triangles have always represented a path to enlightenment and revelation to me, and it's no secret Doritos are the ultimate triangles," said Von Miller. "As a symbol that directs energy and power, the crunch, the shape, and the taste of Doritos gives me, and people everywhere, that extra boost to be bold."

"Doritos is known for elevating far beyond the snack aisle and into cultural moments, and we're privileged that snackers think of Doritos when they encounter triangles everywhere," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay North America. "When Von debuted his daring and personalized triangle hairstyle, it inspired us to further connect with football fans and encourage them to take on the swagger that comes with the iconic style."

#NameThatTriangle Contest Details
Ready to #NameThatTriangle? Now through January 15, those with a triangle-inspired haircut can simply submit a photo or video of their new hairstyle along with their proposed name of the haircut using #NameThatTriangle and #Entry on Twitter or Instagram for the chance to score two tickets to the Super Bowl LVII. Every week during the contest, Doritos will also select the top entry from that week to be featured on Doritos' Instagram. The five weekly winners could also win an autographed Von Miller helmet and a Triangle Hair Kit to help maintain their cut.

Von's Chips (and Clips) Tailgate
Jumpstarting the trend, Doritos is hosting the ultimate tailgate party, Von's Chips (and Clips), before the game on Sunday, December 11. Football fans can stop by between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. EST to visit barbers on-site for those adventurous enough to get their own version of the triangle 'do. The photobooth on-site will let fans capture the new haircut, name the Doritos/Miller-inspired creation, proudly share on social media and enter for a chance to win.

Of course, Von's Chips (and Clips) will also feature free Doritos and custom triangle swag, in addition to a live DJ and games.

To learn more about how to enter the #NameThatTriangle contest and for more details on the Von's Chips (and Clips) experience, be sure to follow on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

About Doritos
Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Follow Doritos on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About Frito-Lay North America
Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

