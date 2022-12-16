WTW appoints Evan Freely as new Global Head of Financial Solutions

12 minutes ago
LONDON, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (Willis Towers Watson, WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced that Evan Freely has joined WTW as its new Global Head of Financial Solutions, reporting to Alastair Swift, Head of Global Lines of Business, Risk & Broking, WTW.

Based in New York, Freely will be responsible for WTW’s global financial team with 130 full time credit and political risk professionals, across 24 countries, covering trade credit, banking and capital markets, investment management, fintech and non-banking financial institutions.

Freely has over 30 years’ experience in delivering global credit and political risk insurance (CPRI) for multinational corporations, banks and financial institutions and previously served as President and Director, Americas at BPL Global since 2019 after being at Marsh as Global Practice Leader, Credit Specialties for 11 years.

Alastair Swift, Head of Global Lines of Business, WTW, commented: “In today’s uncertain economic environment, clients increasingly seek financial solutions for their credit and political risk needs and this sector is a strong growth area. Evan’s extensive background in financial solutions, coupled with WTW’s value proposition around superior data insights, analytics, and exceptional client service, will enable WTW to build on the strength and depth of our global financial solutions offering across the globe. We are delighted to welcome Evan to the WTW team.”

Evan Freely commented “I’m excited to be given the opportunity to lead the WTW Financial Solutions team which enjoys such a strong reputation in the market. I look forward to working with my WTW colleagues as we continue to invest in people and technology to provide the industry’s highest level of service for clients.”

About WTW

At WTW ( WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

