GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. ( LOAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on December 30, 2022. The dividend will be paid on January 17, 2023.
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400
