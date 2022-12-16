ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / RedChip Companies will air a new interview with Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, December 10, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Unicycive's CEO Shalabh Gupta discusses the Company's lead program for hyperphosphatemia, expected data from the bioequivalence study, the upcoming Phase 1 trial, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://www.uncyinfo.com/interview_access

About Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.

Unicycive is focused on two kidney diseases with large unmet medical needs. We are developing Renazorb as an advanced phosphate binding agent using proprietary nanoparticle technology for the treatment of patients with hyperphosphatemia. We are also developing UNI-494, a new chemical entity with a novel mechanism of action that restores mitochondrial function in acute and chronic diseases. Our initial target for UNI-494 is acute kidney injury (AKI) for which there are currently no FDA-approved medicines.

Forward Looking Statements

