FedEx & Accion Business Owner Education and Learning

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / Accelerating business growth for women and entrepreneurs of color

FedEx is committed to helping small business owners everywhere access the resources they need to succeed. The FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab created by Accion Opportunity Fund and FedEx provides hands-on learning for women entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs of color to scale their e-commerce operations and develop their consumer base.

The program offers hands-on learning for small businesses new to e-commerce, virtual seminars on advanced e-commerce topics, and micro-courses for continued learning. Participants build their own e-commerce websites and learn how to manage inventory, ordering, fulfillment, and marketing in a test environment before going live with real customers. Upon program completion, each entrepreneur receives a $2,000 grant from FedEx to put toward their e-commerce launch and expansion.

"It was great to hear a variety of business owners, all who started small and had significant growth in the last couple of years, that were willing to share some of their mistakes, tricks, and current processes with us. It is always best to hear and see real life experiences!"
FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab Cohort 1 participant

"I am no longer in despair and have confidence that this is doable. This showed me that people are willing to help a person like me. Thank you all for this class."
FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab Cohort 1 participant

  • The FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab provided e-commerce expertise to nearly 1,400 people in its first eight months.
  • Nearly 1,000 business owners have engaged with the online courses.
  • 92% feel more prepared to run their business after finishing a Master Seminar.
  • 1,680 hours of total educational instruction were provided across all elements of the program.
  • 20+ partners collaborated to create, promote, and execute this first year of programming.
  • 82% of participants identified as female.
  • 77% of participants identified as a person of color.

Read more

7877ca69-b782-41ef-aa7e-268b5a37f144.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: http://www.fedex.com
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731138/FedEx-Accion-Business-Owner-Education-and-Learning

img.ashx?id=731138

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.